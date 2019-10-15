



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police have identified the man accused of killing four people and confessing the killings to police in the Sikiyou County town of Mt. Shasta as 53-year-old Shankar Hangud.

At a press conference on Tuesday, a Roseville Police Department spokesperson Capt. Josh Simon said police believe all of the victims were family members. Two of the victims were adults and two were juveniles.

The Placer County Coroner’s office will release the victims’ names once it has positively identified the victims, and police have notified next of kin.

The motives for the killings have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said Hangud walked into the Mt. Shasta Police Department at 12:11 p.m. Monday and reported he committed a homicide at his residence in Roseville, more than 200 miles away.

After notifying Roseville Police, three additional victims were found dead at the suspect’s apartment on the 1800 block of Junction Boulevard in Roseville.

Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.