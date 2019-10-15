



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento will be testing its emergency notification system Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

The emergency system is used to notify residents of threats to health and safety including alerts about severe weather, flooding, gas leaks, police activity, and more.

Residents who have registered with Sacramento Alert will receive a text to their cell phone and an email with the test. Additionally, all in-service landlines will receive a recorded message.

If you have not opted-in to Sacramento Alert, you can go to their website www.Sacramento-Alert.org to create an account and list your contact information. There, you can select how you want to be contacted and personalize what alerts you want to receive.

The system can provide alerts for Sacramento, Placer, and Yolo Counties.