ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Goats that are being used keep the grass short in one Roseville neighborhood managed to escape their fenced-in area and caused a bit of a traffic jam Monday.

Sarah Carder and her children spotted dozens of wayward goats around 3 p.m. on Hayden Parkway and Corin Drive in West Roseville. Video recorded on Carder’s cell phone shows the goats jumping from a ledge and across traffic, before ending up on a nearby patch of grass.

She says several of the goats darted in front of her car.