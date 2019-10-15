SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning after he led police on a high-speed chase in Sacramento County, authorities say.

At around 3:30 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to pull over a man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle in the area of Howe Avenue and Hurley Way, but he sped off. Deputies chased the man, who, at times, reportedly drove the wrong way on roadways, including Business 80. Based on the danger posed to the public, deputies say they called off the chase.

According to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, the suspect called 911, gave his location, said he was being chased by authorities and didn’t want to get injured. At around 3:50 am, CHP officers said they found the vehicle abandoned in the area of Sunrise and Gold Express Drive. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody by Rancho Cordova police.

Citrus Heights police were also involved in the chase.