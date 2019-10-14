



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Acne is a condition that affects millions of Americans, with the majority of them teens.

A new study finds it could be fueled by diet and other environmental factors.

Researchers in France looked at almost 7,000 people across six countries and found that people with acne were more likely to consume dairy products as well as sweets like sodas, juice, pastries, and chocolate than people without acne.

People with acne were also more likely to report stress, exposure to pollution, and harsh skin care practices.

Researchers caution the study does not prove that any of these things actually cause acne, but they say the severity of acne and its response to treatment could be influenced by a patient’s lifestyle and habits.