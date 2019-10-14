



Think your commute is bad? Drivers in Portland have it worse, but not by much, according to a survey from insurance company QuoteWizard.

The company is out with its annual list of the best and worst cities for drivers, and Sacramento comes in among the worst places to be a driver.

The Capital City is number five on the list of the worst driving cities based on data from insurance quotes in the country’s 75 largest cities.

QuoteWizard looked at overall traffic incidents in all 75 cities, including crashes, speeding tickets, citations and DUIs.

Down the road, San Francisco came in as the 9th-worst city for drivers.

The best-driving cities included Detroit; Louisville, Kentucky; Chicago, Miami and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Cities with worse drivers than Sacramento were, at the bottom: Portland, Oregon, followed by Boise, Idaho; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Columbus, Ohio.