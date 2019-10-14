



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Are you ready for basketball season? The Sacramento Kings are.

In anticipation of the upcoming season, the Kings are holding their annual free Fan Fest and open practice on Saturday, Oct. 19. Fans can shoot hoops in DOCO Plaza, play games with the street team, win prizes, see some Kings Legends, and watch an open practice with players and coaches.

While the event is free, you do need a ticket which you can reserve at Kings.com/FanFest. Some food and beverages at the Golden 1 Center will also be 50% off for fans.

The younger Kings fans, can start off the day with a Jr. Kings youth basketball clinic from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Interested kids ages 6-14 can play on the G1C court and get some swag. Spots are limited and available for purchase at Kings.com/JrKings.

Additionally, the Kings are hosting a Hoopfest tournament in the plaza. The final two teams in the seven-minute, three-on-three tournament will get to play on the Kings Court. Sign-ups are already completely full.

The fan fest starts at 12 p.m. Saturday, and season ticket members will get early access to the area at 11:45 a.m.