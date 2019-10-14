



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A close call as another car crashed at what some businesses are calling the accident-prone intersection of I and 12th Street in Downtown Sacramento.

“I get used to it now but good thing last night it wasn’t into the restaurant,” Teiyout Phupong said. “Like can’t someone do something here or can the city help me do something? Just put a camera at the intersection?”

There have been three wrecks at the intersection of I and 12 streets since March.

Two of those cars careened right into Phupong’s Thai restaurant. The latest crash stayed outside, but it’s a sign that something’s wrong with this intersection.

Businesses in the area want to see something done to cut down on crashes.

“It’s an effort to help but I don’t actually think it’s helping,” Mike Rodriguez said. “I think maybe timing the lights, putting a second in between the lights.”

As Bangkok 12 repairs damage from the second car that slammed into the building, it seems like there are more questions than answers about the intersection at this point. The city says it’s considering red light cameras as an option to make the area safer.

“We are working with the county to see if that’s feasible,” David Edrosolan, interim traffic chief, said.

The city says it’s still working on getting funding to get these improvements in place near the intersection. Edroslan said that it’s waiting to find out if the city has been awarded a grant from CalTrans for funding.

It could take six to nine months to find out the status of the grant.