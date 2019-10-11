



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you’re an urban planner looking for a job, you’ve got a good shot of landing work in Sacramento.

The Sacrament-Roseville-Folsom region tops the list of the number of urban planners in the United States, with a score of 2.8, or 1.8 times more urban planners than the national average, according to citylab.com.

Six of the top 18 metro areas with the highest concentration of city planners (1.5 or more) are in California.

Here they are:

3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley | 2.4

4. Bakersfield | 2.3

10. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad | 1.8

12. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura | 1.7

15. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario | 1.6

16. Fresno | 1.5

Despite having so many urban planners, Sacramento ranks 18th when it comes to pay. The median annual salary for urban planners in the Sacramento area is $81,123. The top is San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, at $110,389.

Urban planners are usually concentrated in state capitals because state governments tend to employ a lot of urban planners, the author says.