1st Annual Folsom Glass Pumpkin Patch
Oct 12-13 – 10-5pm
48 Natoma Street
FREE admission – pumpkins range between $30 – $300
http://www.2bglass.com
Rocklin Mini Maker Faire
Free! Today 9am-4pm
Sierra College, Rocklin
rocklin.makerfaire.com
https://www.facebook.com/LongarmTrebuchetTeam/
hackerlab.org
https://www.shamancycle.com/
burntpopcorn.net/botgeddon
Sacramento Swap Meet
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2019
Time: 7:00 am – 1:00 pm
Location: Cal Expo Fairgrounds
https://www.facebook.com/sacramentoswapmeet
Truck Mania
Sacramento Raceway Park
5305 Excelsior Road, Sacramento, CA 95827
Saturday, October 12th (10am-10pm)
COST: $20 Adults,
Kids under 12 Free
GREAT PUMPKIN GIVE AWAY
Antelope Christian Center
TODAY STARTING AT NOON
FREE
19th annual Foster Youth Education Fund Fashion Show
Sunday, October 13th, 2019
1:30pm-3:30pm.
Doors open at 1:00pm
The University Union Ballroom at Sacramento State
6000 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95819
General Admission $25
Propagate
1700 I Street
Sacramento, CA
Wild Poppy & Co
2315 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Instagram – @wildpoppyandco
Facebook – Wild Poppy & Co
http://shopwildpopppy.com
At the Drop of a Hat: Sacramento Women’s Chorus Fall Concert
Saturday, October 19 7:00 pm
CK McClatchy High School 3066 Freeport Blvd. 95818
$25 on-line or at the door
SacramentoWomenschorus.com