SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing X Street on Saturday.

Lovance Johnson, 42, was crossing X Street at 23rd Street on October 5 at 3:55 a.m. when he was hit, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

Police initially responded to the scene and found Johnson suffering from major injuries. Fire department personnel arrived at the scene of the crash next and took Johnson to the hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

Police detectives say the vehicle was traveling east on X Street with it hit Johnson. They are working to identify the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.