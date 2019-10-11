SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Pavement work will lead to some delays in the Sacramento area this weekend.

Starting Friday at 10 p.m., Caltrans will close the connector ramps from westbound Interstate 80 to northbound and southbound Interstate 5, and the southbound Truxel Road on-ramp to westbound Interstate 80.

The Truxel Road closure will last through 5 a.m. Monday. The Interstate 80 and Interstate 5 closures will run through 8 p.m. Saturday.

People leaving the Aftershock Music Festival at Discovery Park will also affect regular traffic patterns.