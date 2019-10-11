Friday Dance Party!The hosts are dancing into the weekend!

4 hours ago

Question of the Day Pt. 2Courtney wants to know, What is your favorite take-out food or food truck?

4 hours ago

Yolanda's Tamale TruckJulissa is checking out the first Tamale Food Truck in Sacramento and finding out more about the Grand opening celebration for the First Yolanda's Tamales Factory!

4 hours ago

FrankenwaffleSabrina Silva is checking out Sacramento's only horror themed pub/ restaurant, Frankenwaffle. Since this is the Halloween season there's costume contests, movie marathons and more. Also some wild and fun food creations!

4 hours ago

Trivia Toast Pt. 2Court is testing the hosts knowledge on the five senses.

5 hours ago