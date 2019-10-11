Menu
Friday Dance Party!
The hosts are dancing into the weekend!
4 hours ago
Question of the Day Pt. 2
Courtney wants to know, What is your favorite take-out food or food truck?
4 hours ago
Yolanda's Tamale Truck
Julissa is checking out the first Tamale Food Truck in Sacramento and finding out more about the Grand opening celebration for the First Yolanda's Tamales Factory!
4 hours ago
Frankenwaffle
Sabrina Silva is checking out Sacramento's only horror themed pub/ restaurant, Frankenwaffle. Since this is the Halloween season there's costume contests, movie marathons and more. Also some wild and fun food creations!
4 hours ago
Trivia Toast Pt. 2
Court is testing the hosts knowledge on the five senses.
5 hours ago
Nancy Drew’s Kennedy McMann Spills On “Weird” On-Screen Kiss With Co-Star
October 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm
Kennedy McMann discusses playing the legendary teen detective in new The CW series.
