SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews of local firefighters are on their way to assist with the Sandalwood Fire in Los Angeles that has Interstate 5 shut down in both directions.

Firefighters from Rocklin, Auburn, Roseville, and Lincoln have been called upon help with the 800-acre fire burning in Riverside County.

At least one death has already been reported and nearly 800 structures have already been damaged or destroyed.

The Sandalwood Fire is one of four fires currently burning across Los Angeles and Riverside counties.