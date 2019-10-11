Beauty Marq Lux Beauty Palace
https://beautymarqluxbeautypalace.com/
Fantozzi Farms
Open Sept.28-Oct.31, 2019.
Open to public Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Open weekdays for school field trips and corporate events
Location: 2665 Sperry Ave. Patterson, CA. 95363
Phone number: 209-892-2015
http://www.fantozzifarms.com
Rocklin Mini Maker Faire
FREE! Tomorrow 9am-4pm
Sierra College, Rocklin
rocklin.makerfaire.com
http://www.childtime.com
SACRAMENTO HOME AND GARDEN SHOW
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
CAL EXPO
GEN ADMISSION: $7
WEBSITE: http://www.sachomeandgardenshow.com/
Kyle The Workout Guy
October 12, 9am
Robles Fitness
1225 North B Street, Sacramento
https://www.roblesfitness.com/
https://mindbody.io/fitness/classes/robles-fitness-to-the-rescues-robles-fitness#6326079-2019-10-12
Dirty Kid Obstacle Race
Saturday, October 12, 2019
10 AM – 12 PM (wave times assigned)
Maple Neighborhood Center, 3301 37th Ave. Sacramento, CA 95824
Racers must be 6 – 15 years of age
Frankenwaffle
FREE
Movie Marathon and Costume Contest
Every Friday in Oct. starting at happy hour (3pm) and ending at Midnight.
Costume contest will be held at 9pm
1119 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento
Discounts on food and drink for those in costume!
https://frankenwaffles.com/
Smoresfest
Saturday, October 12th from 5:30pm to 9:30pm
916-452-9622
@SacramentoYMCA for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
http://www.ymcasuperiorcal.org/smoresfest
Tamale Truck
Grand opening; 10/13/19 from 11-6pm 6885 Luther Dr. Sacramento Ca 95823.
916-256-7342
Instagram-@yotamales
Facebook-Yolanda’s Tamales
UNIVERSAL YUMS
http://www.universalyums.com