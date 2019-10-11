Beauty Marq Lux Beauty Palace

https://beautymarqluxbeautypalace.com/

Fantozzi Farms

Open Sept.28-Oct.31, 2019.

Open to public Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open weekdays for school field trips and corporate events

Location: 2665 Sperry Ave. Patterson, CA. 95363

Phone number: 209-892-2015

http://www.fantozzifarms.com

Rocklin Mini Maker Faire

FREE! Tomorrow 9am-4pm

Sierra College, Rocklin

rocklin.makerfaire.com

http://www.childtime.com

SACRAMENTO HOME AND GARDEN SHOW

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

CAL EXPO

GEN ADMISSION: $7

WEBSITE: http://www.sachomeandgardenshow.com/

Kyle The Workout Guy

October 12, 9am

Robles Fitness

1225 North B Street, Sacramento

https://www.roblesfitness.com/

https://mindbody.io/fitness/classes/robles-fitness-to-the-rescues-robles-fitness#6326079-2019-10-12

Dirty Kid Obstacle Race

Saturday, October 12, 2019

10 AM – 12 PM (wave times assigned)

Maple Neighborhood Center, 3301 37th Ave. Sacramento, CA 95824

Racers must be 6 – 15 years of age

Frankenwaffle

FREE

Movie Marathon and Costume Contest

Every Friday in Oct. starting at happy hour (3pm) and ending at Midnight.

Costume contest will be held at 9pm

1119 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento

Discounts on food and drink for those in costume!

https://frankenwaffles.com/

Smoresfest

Saturday, October 12th from 5:30pm to 9:30pm

916-452-9622

@SacramentoYMCA for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

http://www.ymcasuperiorcal.org/smoresfest

Tamale Truck

Grand opening; 10/13/19 from 11-6pm 6885 Luther Dr. Sacramento Ca 95823.

916-256-7342

Instagram-@yotamales

Facebook-Yolanda’s Tamales

UNIVERSAL YUMS

http://www.universalyums.com