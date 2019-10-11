



— The El Dorado County coroner says PG&E’s power shutoffs did not cause the death of a Pollock Pines man who died 12 minutes after the power was cut and relied on oxygen and CPAP machines to live.

The power went off Wednesday morning in Pollock Pines and just minutes later, the victim’s daughter, Marie Aldea, says her dad couldn’t breathe.

The family of Robert Mardis Sr. says they did everything they could to make sure he would be okay during this shutoff. They’re frustrated and angry because it wasn’t enough. And now they’ve got to live without their loved one.

“I hope everybody sees this and makes clear this is not ok for PG&E to do,” Aldea said.

The results from the coroner’s report showed that Mardis Sr. had a buildup of plaque in his arteries and died from severe coronary artery atherosclerosis, which is a condition that affects blood flow to the heart. The report states, “The power outage from the recent PSPS was not the cause of death.”

The family still blames PG&E and says it their mission to make sure that this doesn’t happen to someone else.

Aldea says her father was a good man who loved his family.

Ahead of the outage, she brought him to her house where she had resources like extra oxygen.

“It wasn’t enough…it still wasn’t enough,” she said. “We took every precaution we could take and it still was not enough.”

Aldea says PG&E cut power to her home around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday morning, and within minutes her dad was dead.

She said her father was using a CPAP machine that went out and he was unable to make it to the extra oxygen tank that was prepared for him.

“He collapsed into my mom’s arms and my husband applied CPR,” she said.

Aldea says her father had a lot of medical issues. She expected him to pass soon, but not like this.

“Now, I have to get over this day-by-day, step-by-step trying to get over this which I’m never going to get over,” Aldea said. “He was my father. He was a great man.”