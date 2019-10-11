



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The largest rock festival in California is this weekend in Sacramento.

Some 90,000 people are expected to attend Aftershock at Discovery Park. This rock lovers’ paradise showcases more than 50 bands on three stages.

The music festival started around noon on Friday and will run until late Saturday evening. If you like rock, this is your scene. And if you’re looking for business, this is your time to cash in.

In its eighth year, Aftershock is bringing some big names to the stage including Slipknot, Blink-182, Marilyn Manson, Stone Temple Pilots, and Korn.

More than 450 security and law enforcement officers will be on the ground at the event all weekend.

“Protecting the public is our number one priority. Thank god we never had a problem, and don’t expect to have one,” Danny Hayes, Aftershock Producer, said.

Organizers say they want to ensure the safe event stays that way, as attendees have a record of not going wild.

“When we first come to a city here’s a misconception of ‘OMG, they’re bringing in hard rockers with tattoos,’ but these are the nicest, most considerate people that will help each other out,” Hayes said.

The festival is expected to bring some major revenue to Sacramento, including $125,000 paid to SAcramento County for the use of Discovery Park. Mike Testa with Business Sacramento estimates the weekend will bring in approximately $30 million.

Hotels are one of the biggest businesses turning a profit. Room prices have skyrocketed to $300 to $500 for just a motel.

Testa said the hotel business goes beyond Sacramento, spilling into Rocklin, Davis and Elk Grove.

Fans don’t seem to mind the high prices, as long as they can rock out all weekend.

Traffic will be a headache, so if you’re traveling past Discovery Park this weekend, make sure to plan ahead.

For more concert details, visit: www.AftershockFestival.com