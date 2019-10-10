



Nearly a half dozen additional stores will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019 but one major chain, Bed Bath Beyond, says it will open for shopping on the holiday for the first time.

Bestblackfriday.com updated its list of stores that will open and close on Thanksgiving.

As of October 10, 2019, the stores that will close are

Chains with Northern California locations in bold, new stores added since October 2 in italics

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

PetSmart

REI (closed on Black Friday, as well)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

The Container Store

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

The stores that will open are:

Best Buy

Bed Bath and Beyond (the first time opening on Thanksgiving)

CVS

DSW

Meijer

Rite-Aid

Walgreens

Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Sears, JCPenney, and Old Navy have not released their Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours yet, but are typically open on Thanksgiving evening. Others, including Home Depot, Nordstrom, Crate & Barrel, Dillard’s, Cost Plus World Market, Ikea, and Pier 1, are typically closed on the holiday.