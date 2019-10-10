



— Curious what that smoky haze is when you step outside this evening?

Smoke from a prescribed burn in the El Dorado National Forest is making its way through the Sacramento Valley.

ALSO: Click Here For Our Coverage On PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs

The fires have been taking place since September 30, and burns were completed in preparation for this week’s heavy winds and Red Flag Warning throughout Northern California, say United States Forest Service officials.

The prescribed fire along the northern ridge above Caples Creek began on September 30 and is intended to improve forest health, fire resiliency, and increase public health.

MORE: Sacramento Firefighters Battle 48 Fires In Last 24 Hours

Smoke is expected to lighten up over the next several days, forest officials said. Smoke-sensitive individuals are advised to limit their exposure by avoiding smoky areas and staying indoors.

Prescribed fire treatments are meant to reduce fuel loadings, maintain vegetation conditions that allow fires to burn with lower intensities and to create defensible space, forest officials said.