



— A Sacramento resident was arrested in Butte County for having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor on multiple occasions, Butte County Sheriff’s Department said.

Jagvir Singh, 22, was arrested on October 8 following an investigation that began in September.

Detectives learned Singh traveled multiple times over the course of several months from Sacramento to Chico to have sex with a minor, the sheriff’s department said.

On October 8, Butte County detectives traveled to Sacramento to follow-up on the investigation and, with the assistance of Sacramento law enforcement, located Singh at a residence in the area.

Singh was detained and admitted to the crimes to detectives. He was arrested for three felony counts of sex with a minor and three additional accounts of contacting a minor with the intent to have unlawful intercourse.