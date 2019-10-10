Luke Perry’s “Riverdale” family found a powerful way to pay tribute to his memory. The CW hit’s Season 4 premiere honored the late actor, who sadly passed away in March 2019 following a massive stroke. Ahead of the bittersweet episode, co-stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch shared touching memories of Luke on Instagram, revealing what they love and miss most about him while reflecting on the impact he had on their lives. His “Beverly Hills, 90210” castmate Shannen Doherty also discussed on “The Talk” why she was “100% in” on making a special guest-star appearance.