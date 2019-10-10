



— For the first time ever, Metallica will be headlining next year’s three-day Aftershock Music Festival in Discovery Park.

The announcement came midday Thursday as the legendary rock band announced on Twitter that they will be playing 10 shows at five Danny Wimmer Presents festivals across the country on the Metallica XX Tour.

We’re teaming up with Danny Wimmer Presents for ten shows at five festivals in 2020. Fifth Member Presale is happening now with tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 14th. Learn more at https://t.co/b33EeLgbDr. pic.twitter.com/27OkwYzHIf — Metallica (@Metallica) October 10, 2019

The band will be playing closing sets on Friday and Sunday night of each festival. Aftershock is scheduled for October 9-11, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 14 at noon PT.

As an extra treat for fans, the band announced on the tour website that by purchasing a ticket, you will be entered into the Golden Ticket Contest — winners plus one guest will be awarded an all-expenses-paid trip to any of the five festivals. You can also be entered into the contest by signing up for the Fifth Member Fan Club or any of the five Danny Wimmer Presents newsletters.