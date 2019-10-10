



Several Lake Tahoe resorts already set opening days for the 2019-2020 season, just months after closing for the 2018-2019 season.

Mt. Rose plans to have the earliest opening, October 25. The event post does caution, “Please check the snow report for the latest updates.” Mt. Rose does have Tahoe’s highest base elevation at 8,260 feet.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows plans to open on November 15, 2019. The resort posted on its site, “We are stoked to be gearing up for another amazing Tahoe ski season! Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is slated to open for the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 15, weather and conditions permitting. We’ll be celebrating with swag giveaways and the first turns of the season. Stay tuned for specific projected terrain openings.”

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows was open until July 7 due to the high amount of snow that fell last winter.

Northstar posted it will hold its “Welcome Winter Weekend” Friday, November 22-24, which is the weekend before Thanksgiving. It wrote, “Celebrate the beginning of a new EPIC season in The Village at Northstar. There will be live music, face painting, ice skating, activities and, of course, s’mores!”

Heavenly will also open November 22. It didn’t provide any other details.

Sugar Bowl posted it will open November 29, 2019, which is the day after Thanksgiving.

Boreal, Kirkwood, and Sierra-at-Tahoe did not list opening dates on their sites.