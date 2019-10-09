I Do Food
idofood.com
Flatstick Pub
630 K St.
(916) 877-5599
https://www.facebook.com/flatstickDOCO/
The Casagrandes Premieres
Monday, October 14 @ 1:30PM ET/PT
on Nickelodeon
A Stand-Up Guy by Jack Gallagher & Declan Gallagher
The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre
2700 Capitol Avenue
Sacramento
Through October 20
Tues-Sun Times Vary
http://www.bstreettheatre.org
Twitter: @bstreettheatre
Facebook: B Street Theatre
Instagram: @bstreettheatre
Gather Studio and Market
8870 Auburn Folsom Rd.
916.872.1316
http://www.GatherStudioandMarket.com
A Dash of Panache
217 Vernon Street in “Downtown Roseville”
916-788-4FUN(386)
http://www.adashofpanache.com
We Rock the Spectrum
1412 Broadway, Placerville
Business Hours: M-Sat 9-6:00
Business Phone: 530-748-3862
Www.werockthespectrumplacerville.com
Info@werockthespectrumplacerville.com