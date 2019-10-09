WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Despite being listed on the PG&E outage map, several Central Valley cities say they won’t be affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff.

PG&E lists the Yolo County city of West Sacramento and the San Joaquin County cities of Farmington, Stockton, and Tracy as being affected by the outage.

It turns out West Sacramento was listed by accident, a city spokesperson confirms. According to the City of West Sacramento Fire Chief John Heilmann, no shutoffs were expected to happen and Yolo County officials are working with PG&E to get West Sacramento removed from the list.

Despite reports to the contrary, NO PG&E power shutoffs are expected in W-Sacramento. @WestSacFire

says the utility mistakenly listed W-Sac as an impacted community. We are not, and Yolo County emergency officials are working with PG&E to take W-Sac off the list.

In San Joaquin County, only the community of Vernalis was expected to have its power cut. There, 51 customers in the area of Orchard RV park will see an outage, according to San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services.

The exact cause of the mistake hasn’t been determined, but it could be because of a mailing address confusion.

Officials note that there could possibly be unscheduled power outages from wind problems in the area.

A community resource center is being opened at the Westley Hotel in anticipation of the power shut off in Vernalis, San Joaquin officials say.

