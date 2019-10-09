(CBS13) — Some school districts have decided to cancel school Wednesday, in wake of the planned PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are expected to affect nearly 800,000 customers.

Here is a running list of school districts, and individual campuses, that have announced closures Wednesday. (this list will be updated as more schools announce closures.)

Amador County Unified School District (all schools)

Black Oak Mine Unified School District (all schools)

Camino Union School District (all schools)

EDCOE Charter Alternative Programs (all schools)

El Dorado Union High School District (all schools)

Esparto Unified School District (all schools)

Gold Oak Union School District (all schools)

Grass Valley School District (all schools)

Marysville Joint Union School District (Yuba Feather Elementary, Dobbins Elementary, Foothill Intermediate, Loma Rica Elementary, Browns Valley Elementary, and Cordua Elementary)

Mother Lode Union School District (all schools)

Pioneer Union School District (all schools)

Placerville Union School District (all schools)

Pollock Pines Elementary School District (all schools)

Rescue Union School District (all schools)

Solano Community College (all four campuses)

Possible Closures:

Rocklin Unified School District

The district announced on Wednesday that the power was still on at all of their schools, so classes will still go on as normal for the day.

Western Placer Unified School District

The Western Placer Unified district will know if the following sites will be closed by Wednesday morning: WPUSD District Office, Glen Edwards Middle School, Carlin C. Coppin Elementary School, Twelve Bridges Elementary School, First Street Elementary School.