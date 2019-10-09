COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on Interstate 5 that involved a Pacific Gas and Electric vehicle on Tuesday evening just hours before the PG&E shutoff.

According to the CHP, the marked PG&E truck was driving south on I-5, south of Lenahan Road around 7:52 p.m. when the passenger-side window shattered.

Investigators said the driver did not know why the window shattered at first, but additional evidence indicated a bullet struck the window. There was reportedly another vehicle traveling close to the truck at the time of the incident.

CHP said the details on that vehicle are limited.

The PG&E driver was uninjured in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.