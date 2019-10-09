



EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – PG&E has started the first part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Just after midnight, about 513,000 customers started to have their power cut.

The first phase is affecting PG&E customers in parts of Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba counties.

Around noon on Wednesday, the second part of PG&E’s shutoff is expected to start. For this round, about 234,000 customers in Alameda, Alpine, Contra Costa, Mariposa, San Joaquin, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties will start to see outages.

PG&E has opened Community Resource Centers in multiple locations. The centers open at 8 a.m. and provide restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging and air-conditioned seating. Here's the list of Resource Centers: https://t.co/DrCAvGWDvI@CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) October 9, 2019

PG&E says they’re also considering a third phase of power shutoffs that could affect about 42,000 in the utility company’s southernmost service area. Exactly when and which locations could see outages in this phase is still being determined.

In total, if the third phase is implemented, about 789,000 PG&E customers could have their power cut.

Hot, dry and windy weather is prompting the shutoff over wildfire concerns.

PG&E says forecasts show the concerning weather is expected to last through midday Thursday.