SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday acknowledged the frustration Californians are experiencing with the public safety power shutoffs, but says it’s being done to protect life and property.

He urged residents to comply with directions provided by utility companies and law enforcement agencies.

Here is Newsom’s full statement, which he tweeted out Wednesday:

“My office is actively working with Cal OES and across the administration to provide support to local communities affected by these Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

“While the frustration that Californians feel as they deal with the impacts of these power outages is warranted, the purpose of utilities across our state conducting PSPS is to protect communities against the real threat of wildfires due to existing weather conditions.

“Our first priority is to protect people and to ensure that communities are safe. My office is working closely with state and local law enforcement and community leaders to keep residents safe and provide support within affected communities.

“We encourage you to listen to guidance provided by the utility companies about the impact in your community, and directions from law enforcement and local officials so that you can stay informed in the hours and days to come.”

Newsom’s statement comes just one day after said Californians should be “outraged” and “infuriated” by the power shutoffs. The power shutoff “is not how things should work in the (utility) industry,” he said. “None of us are happy about this.”

He says the disruptions caused by the shutoff, the decision to do it is up to PG&E, based on “their determination of what’s in the best interest of their customers in partnership and consultation with the Office of Emergency Services, CalFire and experts in this field.”

Just after midnight, about 513,000 customers began to have their power shut off. The first phase affecting PG&E customers in parts of Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo, and Yuba counties.

The second part of PG&E’s shutoff is expected to start around noon Wednesday. This round is expected to affect 234,000 customers in Alameda, Alpine, Contra Costa, Mariposa, San Joaquin, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties.