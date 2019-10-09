CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Police say three suspects stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from the Victoria’s Secret in Citrus Heights Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Citrus Heights police said the suspects came through filling trash bags before driving away from the mall in a white Hyundai with paper plates.

No one was hurt in this burglary.

Police said this is the second time in a week the store was burglarized in a similar way. The previous case also has three suspects. Investigators are working to see if the suspects are the same in both cases.

Thefts like this are on the rise across Northern California. And while these grab and dash crimes increase, the rate of arrest is down. We turned to law enforcement and the retail industry for answers. Both blame a California law intended to make “neighborhoods safe.”

“It’s a boldness like we’re seeing never before and just a disregard for fellow human beings,” said Lieutenant Mark Donaldson, Vacaville PD.

Police say these suspects often target stores with easy access to get-away cars and with easy access on and off major freeways because crooks know most department policies won’t risk the dangers of a high-speed chase over a misdemeanor citation.