STOCKTON (CBS13) – Single-game tickets for the Stockton Kings 24 home games are now on sale.
The Kings tip-off their second season at Stockton Arena on Friday, November 8. That game will also be the premiere of the new co-ed dance team, “209 Hype.”
The Stockton G-League team will host several theme nights during the 2019-2020 season:
- Friday Family Feast- $1 beer, $1 sodas, $2 hot dogs and $4 unlimited popcorn at every Friday home game.
- Kids Slam Dunk Sundays- $5 tickets available for all kids 12 and under.
- 209 Night #StockUp- Friday, November 29, fans can buy limited edition gear on Black Friday.
- Military Appreciation- Saturday, November 30, all veterans and active military get a discount.
- Star Wars- Saturday, December 28
- Fight Night- Saturday, January 11
- Kings Collide- Friday, January 17, 916 Hype Crew, Slamson, Kings Legends come for the fun.
- Food & Wine- Friday, January 17, Exclusive event before the game
- Asian Heritage Night- Friday, January 31
- Education Day- Wednesday, February 26, classes invited for a “full day of education and fun.”
- Dunkson’s Birthday- Saturday, March 7
- Faith & Family Night- Saturday, March 7
- Hella Stockton- Friday, March 13
- Latino Heritage Night- Friday, March 20
- Fan Appreciation- Saturday, March 21
Single-game tickets start at 15 dollars.