



Single-game tickets for the Stockton Kings 24 home games are now on sale.

The Kings tip-off their second season at Stockton Arena on Friday, November 8. That game will also be the premiere of the new co-ed dance team, “209 Hype.”

The Stockton G-League team will host several theme nights during the 2019-2020 season:

Friday Family Feast- $1 beer, $1 sodas, $2 hot dogs and $4 unlimited popcorn at every Friday home game.

Kids Slam Dunk Sundays- $5 tickets available for all kids 12 and under.

209 Night #StockUp- Friday, November 29, fans can buy limited edition gear on Black Friday.

Military Appreciation- Saturday, November 30, all veterans and active military get a discount.

Star Wars- Saturday, December 28

Fight Night- Saturday, January 11

Kings Collide- Friday, January 17, 916 Hype Crew, Slamson, Kings Legends come for the fun.

Food & Wine- Friday, January 17, Exclusive event before the game

Asian Heritage Night- Friday, January 31

Education Day- Wednesday, February 26, classes invited for a “full day of education and fun.”

Dunkson’s Birthday- Saturday, March 7

Faith & Family Night- Saturday, March 7

Hella Stockton- Friday, March 13

Latino Heritage Night- Friday, March 20

Fan Appreciation- Saturday, March 21

Single-game tickets start at 15 dollars.