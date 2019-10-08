SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An early morning police chase of a suspect linked to a south Sacramento shooting ended with crash.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Elder Creek and Power Inn roads, but the incident began earlier along the 6400 block of Stockton Boulevard.

Sacramento police say some sort of confrontation happened between two men that escalated to a shooting. One man was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury and officers were able to identify a car linked to the suspect.

A little bit later, that car was spotted along the 7600 block of Bellini Way.

That’s when the chase started – then ended just a few minutes later when the car crashed into a California Highway Patrol car that wasn’t originally involved.

Officers say there was a short standoff with the driver, but it was due to the suspect not being able to get out of the car.

The suspect has been taken to the hospital and is facing several charges. The CHP officer was not hurt.