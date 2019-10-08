SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California identified 25 “Hard-to-Reach” counties for the upcoming 2020 Census, including San Joaquin, Stanislaus, El Dorado, Sacramento, Yolo, and Yuba.
The Secretary of State says a number of factors went into the designation, including low voter registration and data published by the Public Policy Institute of California. It created a fact sheet for each of the 25 counties, detailing why it’s considered “Hard-to-Reach.”
San Joaquin:
- “Many San Joaquin County residents are part of a hardest-to-count (HTC) group, including Latino (4.8%), African American (7%), Native Americans (0.6%), and Asian (15.1%).”
- Young children make up 7.3 percent of San Joaquin County residents, among the highest in the state.
- Approximately 12.5 percent of San Joaquin County residents are undocumented.
- 44.3 percent of San Joaquin residents live in rental properties.
- More than 20 percent of households live in mobile homes in the northwestern part of San Joaquin County.
- 41.2 percent of residents speak a language other than English at home.
- 21.7 percent have no broadband internet subscription.
Stanislaus:
- “Many Stanislaus County residents are part of a hardest-to-count (HTC) group, including Latino (43.3%), African American (3.4%), Native Americans (2.0% ),
noncitizens and children under the age of five (7.2%).”
- Approximately 11.5 percent of Stanislaus County residents are undocumented.
- 42.9 percent of Stanislaus County residents live in rentals.
- 41.7 percent of residents speak a language other than English at home.
- 20.7 percent of Stanislaus County residents have no broadband internet subscription.
El Dorado:
- “Many El Dorado County residents are part of a hardest-to-count (HTC) group, including Latino (12.8%), African American (1.0%), Native Americans (1.3%), noncitizens and children under the age of five (4.6%).
- Approximately 4.2 percent of El Dorado County residents are undocumented.
- 12.4 percent of El Dorado County residents speak a language other than English at home.
- 16.5 percent of El Dorado County residents have no broadband internet subscription.
Sacramento:
- “Many Sacramento County residents are part of a hardest-to-count (HTC) group, including Latino (22.8%), African American (9.9%), Native Americans (0.7%), and Asian (15.3%).”
- Young children make up 6.6 percent of Sacramento County residents, among the highest in the state.
- Approximately 9.5 percent of Sacramento County residents are undocumented.
- 44.5 percent of Sacramento County residents live in rentals.
- 32.1 percent of Sacramento County residents speak a language other than English at home.
- 16.7 percent of Sacramento County residents have no broadband internet subscription.
Yolo:
- “More than 50% of residents in Woodland and northwest Yolo County are from historically undercounted groups, particularly African American and Latino.”
- Approximately 4.9 percent of Yolo County residents are undocumented.
- “Approximately 80% of Yolo County’s households mailed back their 2010 Census questionnaire, thus requiring the Census Bureau to count the remaining 20% during the nonresponse follow-up period. It is likely that people were missed or counted inaccurately during this period.”
- Approximately 47 percent of Yolo County residents live in rentals.
- 37.3 percent of Yolo County residents speak a language other than English at home.
- 16.5 percent of Yolo County residents have no broadband internet subscription, particularly rural areas in the county such as Capay Valley, Esparto, Dunnigan, Knight’s Landing, and Yolo.
Yuba:
- “Yuba County has a high share of very hard-to-count areas (21%). These areas include African American, Latino, noncitizen, and young children populations.”
- Approximately 6.4 percent of Yuba County residents are undocumented. “Housing conditions such as rentals, multiple-family homes, and mobile homes—
which are all prevalent in parts of Yuba County—make it difficult to get an accurate count.”
- 24.1 percent of Yuba County residents speak a language other than English at home.
- 20 percent of Yuba County residents have no broadband internet subscription.
The other counties considered Hard-to-Reach are Alameda, Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Sonoma, Tulare, and Ventura.