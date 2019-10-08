Question of the Day Pt. 2Court wants to know, what kind of pictures would be in your coffee table book?

3 hours ago

Local Instant AuthorJulissa is joined by local Instagram author, Aileen Clark to talk about her "I Love My Instant Pot" cookbook that offers 175 easy, family-favorite meals!

3 hours ago

Trivia Toast Pt. 2Court is back testing more of the hosts knowledge on popcorn!

3 hours ago

Equine TherapyBlue Oaks Center recognizes the value of utilizing quality horses when working with children, youth and adults in equine therapy and Cambi Brown is meeting the horses and seeing what they do!

3 hours ago

Free Hugs CampaignThe Free Hugs Campaign is a social movement involving individuals who offer hugs to strangers in public places and Lori Wallace is live with a preview!

3 hours ago