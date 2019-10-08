SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento is considered one of the “Greenest Cities in America,” according to WalletHub, and California landed seven cities in the top 10.

WalletHub determined the list by looking at 28 factors in the 100 largest cities in the United States, including greenhouse-gas emissions per capita, green job opportunities per capita, and smart-energy policies and initiatives.

Sacramento landed eighth on the list, earning a total score of 65.90. The winner, San Francisco, had a total score of 72.48.

Sacramento ranked high for Lifestyle & Policy (5th) but low for Environment (43rd).

Other California cities in the top 10: San Francisco (1), San Diego (2), Irvine (3), San Jose (5), Fremont (7), and Oakland (10). Washington, DC (4), Seattle (6), and Portland (9) rounded out the top 10. Stockton came in 25th with a score of 56.89. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, came in 100th.