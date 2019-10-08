



(CBS13) — PG&E estimates around 800,000 customers will lose power starting overnight on Tuesday, including approximately 50,000 customers in both Placer and El Dorado Counties, and 43,000 in Nevada County.

It could take up to five days to restore power in some areas. Here’s what you need to know about the planned outages:

WHAT CITIES ARE AFFECTED?

Customers in 34 counties, Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humbolt, Lake, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.

Here is the list of cities in the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto coverage area: Local Cities Affected By PG&E Power Shutoffs

HOW LONG WILL THE SHUTOFFS LAST?

That depends. Crews are expected to begin shutting off the power in some areas early Wednesday, just after midnight. PG&E said power will be turned off in stages, depending on the local timing of the severe wind conditions.

Based on the forecasted weather event, the utility expects peak winds to last at least through midday Thursday.

After they determine the severe weather event has ended, crews must then inspect equipment for damage before restoration. This process can take several days depending on the damage.

Make sure to update your information with PG&E, so you can get the latest alerts for your area.

WILL SCHOOLS BE OPEN?

Several school districts have canceled school due to the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs planned for Wednesday. Here is the current list of closures. The list will be updated as more districts announce closures.

HOW DO I TRACK OUTAGES?

Click here to track outages

ARE THERE COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTERS?

If you are affected by the blackouts, you can go to a Community Resource Center in your county where PG&E will provide restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating. The centers will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will be open during daylight hours only.

Find the list of centers here.

WILL PG&E COMPENSATE CUSTOMERS WHO HAVE POWER SHUT OFF DUE TO FIRE RISK?

According to the website, PG&E operates a “Safety Net Program” and will reimburse customers who are without power for more than 48 hours due to a severe event, including weather. The shut off scheduled for Wednesday would not fall under this category; however, customers will not get charged for power since they are not consuming any power.

A PG&E spokesperson told CBS13, “PG&E does not reimburse customers for losses, as power will be shut off for safety when gusty winds and dry conditions, combined with a heightened fire risk threaten a portion of the electric system.”

Read more here.