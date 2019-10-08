PATTERSON (CBS13) – Authorities say a man has died after crashing into a tree in rural Stanislaus County early Tuesday morning.

The scene was off of E. Las Palmas Avenue, near Elm Avenue and just east of Patterson.

California Highway Patrol says a 1993 Jeep SUV appears to have been heading west on E. Las Palmas Avenue when it went off the road and crashed into a palm tree.

The driver of the SUV was pinned in his seat and was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

Officers say the driver, whose name has not been released at this point, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors.