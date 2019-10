FONTANA (CBSLA) – A Grass Valley man and his dog were reunited in Southern California after four years of being apart.

The owner of Kimber, an 8-year-old German shepherd, drove about hours from Grass Valley down to Fontana to be reunited with the dog. The reunion was captured on video.

Kimber was recently found a good Samaritan in Fontana, according to a statement from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

It’s unclear how Kimber went missing or how he ended up in Fontana.