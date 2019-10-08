



MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police are investigating whether a man was mauled to death by pit bulls.

Investigators are calling it a suspicious death. Police want to know if it’s a terrible tragedy or something else.

“I am curious what happened more than anything else…too close to home,” said Ron Coin.

People who live in the La Loma neighborhood in Modesto were shaken after hearing a man was attacked by pit bulls inside a Village Road home.

“Our grandkids live across the street. It could easily have been them for that matter,” said Coin.

Modesto police say they received a 911 call around 7 a.m. Tuesday after a 21-year-old was found unresponsive and bleeding inside a home.

Lt. Souza with Modesto Police said, “From what I understand one of the dogs was a little aggressive. How so? I do not know, but I do understand that one of the dogs was a little agressive toward the officers and the animal control on the scene.”

Police have not released the name of the victim but say he is a family member. The Modesto Bee is reporting he may have had a seizure, which startled the dogs and prompted their attack.

Tamra Helton with the humane society of Stanislaus County says pit bulls get a bad rap.

“These dogs were actually made to be nannies. When people would go away to war they would actually stay with the family to protect the family,” said Helton.

Her family owns a rescue pit and says he fits in well with their children.

“He is trained, he knows commands its all in how you raise them,” she said.

The pit bulls seized from the home are being held in quarantine at the humane society while the coroner performs an autopsy to determine a cause of death in this case.