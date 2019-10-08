MODESTO (CBS13) – Public health officials say a Modesto high school student has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis.

The student attends Grace Davis High School, the Stanislaus County Public Health department said on Tuesday.

Letters have been sent to all families at the school informing them of the positive test and officials note the student is getting medical care and there is no further risk of exposure at the school.

Close to 200 students at Davis High were potentially exposed, health officials say.

Classmates and staff who shared a room with the student are the only people being tested by public health officials at the moment. The students and staff will be taking skin and blood tests that will take about a week to get results from. The tests will then be followed up in about two months.

Exactly how the student contracted tuberculosis is under investigation.