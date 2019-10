ALTA (CBS13) – A dog appears to be happy, running around, and living it up after it found itself in a tight spot.

Tuesday, the dog wandered inside a culvert pipe on Kearsage Mill Road in the town of Alta and got stuck.

Cal Fire/Placer County firefighters from Station 33 in Alta manipulated the dog’s stuck leg and gave the dog a little motivation in the form of dog treats with some dog treats and were finally able to get it out of the pipe.

The beautiful dog was joined by her brother.