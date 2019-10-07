SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A man in his 70s was hit and killed by a car in South Lake Tahoe Sunday night, police say.

The incident happened on Lake Tahoe Boulevard, just down from Fairway Avenue.

South Lake Tahoe police say the man was found just before 8 p.m. Investigators believe he was hit while in the crosswalk – and was hit so hard that he was thrown to the sidewalk.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Whoever hit the man had taken off. However, a little after midnight, 20-year-old Marlin Cruz went to South Lake Tahoe police to report he had been in a collision. After being interviewed by detectives, and after his car was found, Cruz was arrested.

Cruz is now facing charges of felony hit-and-run. He has been booked into El Dorado County Jail on $75,000 bail.

The name of the man killed has not been released, but police say he was in his 70s.