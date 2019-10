Kings Fly Home From IndiaMarshall Harris updates us the trip the kings recently took.

14 hours ago

30 Favorite Grocery Store Pt.2We are back with the Corti Brothers to learn more about their journey with camel's milk.

15 hours ago

Netflix Review Pt.2Tina and Ashley give their opinions of the Netflix series and movies.

15 hours ago

Giant Pumpkin Festival Pt.2Sabrina Silva is back at the Giant Pumpkin Festival getting a taste of some of the pumpkin based food.

15 hours ago

The Plant Lady Pt 6Marlene is showing Tina how to properly grow and protect your plants .

15 hours ago