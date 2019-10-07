



ALTA (CBS13) – Bizarre, dangerous behavior over the weekend landed Meghan Gantz in jail, say authorities.

On Friday evening, at 11 p.m., a man and a woman were sitting in their living room when 31-year old Meghan Gantz unexpectedly walked inside the home and laid down on the couple’s living room floor. They asked her to leave, but she wouldn’t. The man was eventually able to get Gantz outside where she pulled out a loaded revolver from her jacket pocket and came back inside, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office statement.

The man was able to wrestle the gun from Gantz and force her back outside where she allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and began choking her. The woman got away and the couple went back inside and locked the doors and windows.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the home, found Gantz, and as they tried to take her into custody, they say she resisted and tried to reach for items on the deputy’s belt.

Gantz was arrested and booked into the Auburn Jail on charges of burglary, making criminal threats, brandishing a firearm, being armed with a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of stolen property, battery likely to cause great bodily injury, and resisting arrest.

Deputies say the gun Gantz had was stolen.

She is not eligible for bail.