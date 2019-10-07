SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Shoppers at technology retailer Fry’s Electronics are raising concerns about the store’s future after many are finding empty shelves.

Customers at the store’s flagship Bay Area locations said they have noticed the change over the last several months. In a visit to their location in San Jose, KPIX 5 found fewer items in stock and more empty space on the shelves.

“It’s not what you’d normally expect. Big-dollar items are still here,” said customer Brian Craig. “But it’s the little stuff that you want — the different connectors, the video cables, things like that — they just don’t have it anymore.”