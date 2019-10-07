RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Several people were sent to the hospital after a house fire in Rancho Cordova early Monday morning.

The scene is on Evadna Drive, off White Rock Road.

⁦.⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ house fire in Rancho Cordova sends several people to the hospital. Two animals killed. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ pic.twitter.com/W2VIn60wId — Dan Mitchinson (@dmitchinson) October 7, 2019

Firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. and found that a fire had started inside the home and quickly spread.

Exactly what caused the fire is still unclear, but firefighters say the home was damaged to the point where it will likely have to be demolished or completely remodeled.

Two pets died in the fire, firefighters say. The three people hurt in the fire suffered minor injuries, firefighters say.

Fast work from firefighters kept the flames from damaging any other homes in the neighborhood.