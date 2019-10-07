CERES (CBS13) – Police in Ceres have raided a large-scale marijuana-growing operation and arrested 12 people.

On Monday around 7 a.m., Ceres police, along with deputies from the Stanislaus County Sheriff Department, served a search warrant in the 1600 Blk of Richland Avenue on suspicion that marijuana was being illegally grown. There, they found six buildings that contained illegally growing marijuana plants, according to Ceres Police Department Administrative Sergeant Greg Yotsuya Ceres.



Marijuana grow 1 - Ceres PD Marijuana in Ceres (credit: Ceres PD)

Marijuana grow 2 - Ceres PD Marijuana in Ceres (credit: Ceres PD)

Marijuana grow 3 - Ceres PD Marijuana in Ceres (credit: Ceres PD)

Marijuana grow 4 - Ceres PD Marijuana in Ceres (credit: Ceres PD)

Marijuana grow 5- Ceres PD Marijuana in Ceres (credit: Ceres PD)

Marijuana grow 6 - Ceres PD Marijuana in Ceres (credit: Ceres PD)

They also allegedly found processed marijuana was located in the main house.

SWAT deployed several sound and light diversion devices during the service of the warrant, say police. Twelve people were detained during the operation.

Anyone with information about the marijuana grow is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Trenton Johnson at (209) 538-5672