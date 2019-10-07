SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California announced a new call center Monday which offers free non-emergency emotional support and referrals to anyone in the state.

The peer-run “warm line” officially opened Monday. The toll-free line is staffed for most of the day, seven days a week. Residents can contact the line via telephone or instant messaging.

You can call at 1-855-845-7415. The center hopes to be staffed 24/7 by the end of the year, but for now, it will be staffed:

Mondays to Fridays: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturdays: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sundays: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The service is an expansion of the city-funded San Francisco Peer-Run Warm Line, which opened in 2014.

They expect approximately 25,000 calls a year.