MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13) – Part of Highway 140 is on Monday due to the Briceburg Fire in Mariposa County.

Cal Fire says the fire started on Sunday.

#BriceburgFire off of Highway 140 and Briceburg Bridge Road north of Midpines in Mariposa County is 250 acres. Evacuation and Highway closures in place. https://t.co/8H35kllXgs pic.twitter.com/quHPRF6PcP — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 7, 2019

The fire has burned 250 acres north of Midpines and there is no containment yet, Cal Fire reports.

Evacuations are in place for the Briceburg Campground.