



— The widow of William Hester Sr., who was killed Tuesday in a hit-and-run, had words for 70-year-old William Nathaniel Beasley, the suspect now under arrest.

“He was not only my husband, he was my best friend…I am so lost,” a grieving Debbie Hester said.

As the family tries to move on, they said the void now is felt by all of them.

“This guy has no idea how much he’s taken from this family it’s going to change the way of life for almost every one of us,” said Bill Hester Jr. who shares his father’s name.

Tuesday morning, 73-year-old William Hester, who is also an Army veteran, was walking with his wife, Debbie, to a dental appointment on Palm Street in McClellan Park when the SUV driven by Beasley headed towards the couple. Hester pushed his wife out of the way and was run down.

“I felt his hand on my back,” Debbie said. “He never slowed up, he just kept going and he killed my husband.”

The Toyota Tacoma with front-end damage was located stored in Rio Linda and Beasley was arrested Saturday at his home in Antelope when his wife answered the door.

Beasley is now being held on $75,000 bail facing charges of felony hit-and-run and manslaughter.

A neighbor of Beasley who lived next door to him in Antelope was surprised and devastated by the news.

“He’s really not that kind of person. He’s very religious, good man, family person, he must have panicked,” said the neighbor.

Those words did little to comfort Bill Hester Jr. who remains devastated at the loss of his father, who he says was the anchor in the family.

“To me, he didn’t know the God that I know. You stop and you take care of the things that you’ve done,” Hester said.

Tips from witnesses who shared information with the police and used social media helped police make an arrest.

Debbie Hester was thankful so many people came forward.

“I want to thank everybody out there that has helped me and my family to bring this man to justice,” she said.

Debbie said her husband was battling sickness and enjoyed going to the dentist.

“He was on chemo for four years fighting to live so he could be here with his family,” she said.

The family is now trying to pick up the pieces, realizing that all has changed. They are looking for justice.

“I am hoping that he spends a lifetime in jail because he has taken my father’s life and we have to live without my father for the rest of our lives,” said Debbie and William’s daughter Lori Hester Page.

William Beasley will make his court appearance on Tuesday.

The family of William Hester Sr. plans to have him buried at the national cemetery in Dixon. They say that is what he would have wanted.